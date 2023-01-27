For the past few months, Twitter has undergone a number of changes, and some, don't even get an explanation, leaving users on the platform to discover and theorize on their own. Well, as you might have guessed, a new change has been unleashed on the platform, with the latest one coming in the form of a new font being used on the web version of Twitter. While the change is subtle, some have speculated that this change is more than just for looks.

According to The Verge, the font change dropped on the web version of Twitter maybe a day ago, but as stated before, it was a subtle change, so if you didn't notice, no big deal. While sometimes small changes like this can be nice to freshen up a look, it looks like there could also be alternate reasons for the change, which might be the case as reported by The Verge.

According to the news outlet, it looks like the change could have been made in an effort to try and weed out impersonators on the platform. How does a font change do this you might be asking? Well, sometimes impersonators try to get clever by using numbers for letters, like zero for an "O" when creating a username. But with the new font change this sort of trickery won't look quite as deceptive as the new font introduces hash marks on the number zero and also adds tails to letters like a lowercase "L." You can see an example of this in the tweet above.

The change seems to only affect those using the web version of Twitter, as the apps for iOS and Android have yet to see the new font being used. Naturally, this could roll out to both apps, or things could change entirely before the roll-out. Without Twitter announcing changes, it's really hard to tell what it's going to stick with and what it isn't. But, rest assured, if there's a change, someone will notice and you're bound to hear about it.

Source: The Verge