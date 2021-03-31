Twitter for Android is starting to let some users host their own Spaces

Twitter’s Clubhouse equivalent feature, Spaces, has been in development for a while now. Twitter began testing the feature publicly back in December with a select test group on iOS. The company then expanded the availability of the feature to Android users earlier this month, with the feature first going live for Twitter beta users. At the time, the feature was a little rough around the edges and didn’t offer a fully working experience similar to iOS. For example, Android users could join Spaces created by other users but didn’t have the option to create their own. But looks like the company is now allowing some users on Android to create their own Space.

As spotted by several users, Twitter has begun rolling out the ability to host Spaces on Android, bringing the experience finally in parity with its iOS counterpart.

When clicking on the FAB button at the bottom right corner, users will now see a new “Spaces” option right above “Gif” and “Photos”. When you tap on it, you’ll see a small window with a blue “Start your space” button at the bottom. Clicking on the blue button will create a public space that anyone can join it. You can also turn on or off your microphone, enable captions, turn on sound effects, react using emoji and invite other people via DM or a shareable link.

The full-fledged Spaces experience with the ability to create your own space is rolling widely on Android. It was available for me on the latest stable version of Twitter, v8.87.0-release.01 to be precise.

Popularized by Clubhouse, the drop-in audio chats feature has quickly become the hottest trend among social media companies. Apart from Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Slack, Spotify, and Linkedin are also working on their own take on Clubhouse-style audio room features.