This week has been a rough one for some Twitter users and developers, as news hit that the platform would be shutting down support for third-party Twitter clients. But there might be a tiny silver lining to the week, with changes to the UI that should be welcome. A little over a week ago, Twitter changed its home screen layout, offering two separate timeline feeds for users.

The "For you" tab shows you tweets from all across the platform, without having to follow any accounts generating the content. It's a timeline curated by Twitter using an algorithm to find content you might love. While there's nothing wrong with having this kind of content front and center, it becomes an issue when Twitter forces it on its users. At the moment, there isn't a choice when it comes to viewing this tab, as the platform defaults to this view every time you use it.

While you do have the option to change the timeline to people you follow, the platform always reverts to the "For you" timeline, every single time you start a new session with the Twitter website or its apps. Luckily, it looks like that will now be a thing of the past, as Twitter's Elon Musk has now shared that after the next update, the platform will remember what timeline you've selected and keep it there for the rest of your experience.

While this is certainly a welcome change, it looks like we could also be getting a little bit more, as Musk also shared that tab customizations is also coming in a future update as well. Unfortunately, Musk doesn't talk about when the latter change will come, but hopefully, it will be soon.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)