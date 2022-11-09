The new Twitter Blue is finally live. Yes, you can actually sign up for it and spend your hard-earned money to get your very own blue check mark if you wish. The company previously made it "official" a few days ago, but pulled back its plans, with reports citing November 9th as the new release date. Now, those that are interested can sign up for the monthly service which now costs $7.99. After you've signed up, you can feel like a part of the verified community. But, did you know, there are actually two different types of checkmarks.

So, if you haven't been keeping up with the news, Twitter reintroduced its new premium Blue service today, offering new perks and a new price. Perhaps the most important feature in the revamped service is the ability to get a blue checkmark. Previously, this designation was reserved for those on the platform that were "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified." According to Twitter's help page, the new blue checkmark will be used for those that Twitter has previously designated and also those that have purchased a new Twitter Blue subscription.

This, as you can imagine, is pretty confusing, and as of now, the only way to distinguish between the two is to actually click on the checkmark that you see online through the web or the app. By doing so, you will see who has purchased Twitter Blue and who has had their checkmark assigned to them by Twitter. You can see the difference between the two in the image above. Esther Crawford, who is the Director of Product Management at Twitter, stated that accounts that were properly verified would get an "official" label so that it would be easier for users to distinguish those that had been properly verified. She clarified that "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures" would be the types of account that would receive this label.

While this seemed like a good idea, apparently it wasn't, since it was pulled only a few hours after its launch. At this time, there is no official word about the pulled label and if it will return. But, if this does go live in the future, it could be a badge that offers more distinction between those that have purchased checkmarks to those that have had it applied by the platform. The best thing about the label is that it cannot be purchased, meaning it will function pretty much like the old verified badge.

Those that are interested in Twitter Blue, as mentioned before, it is now available on iOS devices. By signing up, you'll gain access to the coveted blue checkmark, and features that will be coming soon like prioritized tweets and replies, the ability to post longer videos, and a reduction in ads on the platform. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFT profile pictures, 1080p video uploads, and the ability to edit tweets.