Twitter is killing its Instagram Stories-like “Fleets” from next month

Last year Twitter rolled out Fleets, the company’s take on disappearing text and media posts that appear in the top row in the Twitter app. But after a short stay, Twitter is now pulling the plug on the feature as most Twitter users aren’t using it.

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that come August 3, Fleets will no longer be part of the Twitter timeline. Twitter Spaces will continue to appear in the same spot, though. Twitter says it’s looking to incorporate some of the features of Fleets — such as the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers — into the Twitter composer. The decision to shut down the service comes just a month after Twitter started testing ads between Fleets.

we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

In a blog post, Twitter explains why they’re killing the service in mere eight months since its launch. Twitter says they introduced Fleets as “a low-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts” on the platform. The feature was aimed at lowering anxieties that hold some people back from tweeting. However, the company found that users mainly used Fleets to amplify their own tweets and talk directly with others.

Twitter also admits that the feature wasn’t that popular among users.

“Since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets as we hoped,” wrote Ilya Brown, Twitter’s Vice President of Product, in the blog post.

Twitter killing Fleets doesn’t come as a surprise. When it launched last year, many Twitter users were quick to dismiss the concept, and during its short life, it was hardly used by anyone except for a tiny group of hardcore Twitter fans.

What are your thoughts on Twitter axing Fleets? Are you going to miss them? Let us know in the comments below!