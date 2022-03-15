Twitter kills the tabbed timeilne experiment following criticism

Twitter has decided to roll back the tabbed experience that separated the chronological and personalized timelines. The move comes after a lot of users criticized the new change, which essentially removed the ability to show the latest tweets by default.

Twitter announced the tabbed experience last week, starting with the iOS app. The new experience allowed users to pin the chronological timeline on the home page. However, as pointed out by many Twitter users, this new change took away the ability to display the latest tweets by default. Sure, you could pin the “Latest Tweets” to the home page, but there was no way to set it as the main timeline; you would always see the algorithmic timeline by default when you open the Twitter app. Since the change didn’t sit well with users, Twitter says it’s removing the tabbed timeline “for now” as it explores other options. The company didn’t disclose what other options it’s exploring in the place of the tabbed experience.

We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options. https://t.co/euVcPr9ij6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2022

Following Twitter’s announcement, the tabbed timeline has disappeared from the Twitter iOS app, replaced by the original experience. Users can once again set the chronological timeline as default. To do so, click on the star icon in the upper right corner and select “Switch to latest Tweets.”

Screenshot credit: Nirave Gondhia

Twitter recently rolled out the ability to create a Community for all users and is testing 1080p video uploads for Blue subscribers. The platform is also reportedly working on some new features such as a “Leave this conversation button,” the ability to create long-form posts, and a Flock feature that limits the visibility of your tweets to your close friends.