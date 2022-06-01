Twitter kills TweetDeck for Mac as it considers paywalling the web app
TweetDeck is a solid tool for Pro Twitter users, especially those working in the journalism field. Through it, you get to arrange several views side-by-side to stay up to date with all topics of interest. Regular users don’t really need the app, and most of them probably aren’t aware of its existence. However, the app means a lot to many of its active users. After all, it makes our (digital) lives much easier when compared to using regular Twitter during time-sensitive events. Today, we come bearing some bad news for TweetDeck fans. The company will be killing the macOS app on July 1 — in exactly one month.

Twitter announced through its TweetDeck account that it is killing the Mac app next month. The company mentions that those interested in using the service should switch to the web version. Now, this doesn’t sound so bad, right? Wait for the twist.

Twitter has been working on a new TweetDeck version with a limited number of users — TweetDeck Preview. The company will likely retire the legacy web version after it releases the overhauled Preview one to the masses. Many of the original TweetDeck fans dislike the new Preview version, stating how its user interface isn’t as good. Unfortunately, though, we still haven’t reached the actual bad news.

According to a tweet by Jane Wong that goes back to March, Twitter could be working under the hood to paywall the web version of TweetDeck. If the company has indeed made the decision to bundle it with Twitter Blue, TweetDeck web users might be forced to completely ditch the feature or start paying for it. I personally believe the paywall will go live once the Preview version launches to all users. That’s because it’s still a beta product right now and Twitter needs to perfect it before selling it.

