Twitter kills TweetDeck for Mac as it considers paywalling the web app

TweetDeck is a solid tool for Pro Twitter users, especially those working in the journalism field. Through it, you get to arrange several views side-by-side to stay up to date with all topics of interest. Regular users don’t really need the app, and most of them probably aren’t aware of its existence. However, the app means a lot to many of its active users. After all, it makes our (digital) lives much easier when compared to using regular Twitter during time-sensitive events. Today, we come bearing some bad news for TweetDeck fans. The company will be killing the macOS app on July 1 — in exactly one month.

We’re saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it’ll be available. You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months! — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

Twitter announced through its TweetDeck account that it is killing the Mac app next month. The company mentions that those interested in using the service should switch to the web version. Now, this doesn’t sound so bad, right? Wait for the twist.

Twitter has been working on a new TweetDeck version with a limited number of users — TweetDeck Preview. The company will likely retire the legacy web version after it releases the overhauled Preview one to the masses. Many of the original TweetDeck fans dislike the new Preview version, stating how its user interface isn’t as good. Unfortunately, though, we still haven’t reached the actual bad news.

Twitter is working on referencing @TweetDeck in @TwitterBlue’s features list This is another indication that TweetDeck might become a paid feature under the subscription service https://t.co/XP6sYtc3UU pic.twitter.com/ciZ2vdBCkT — jane (@wongmjane) March 22, 2022

According to a tweet by Jane Wong that goes back to March, Twitter could be working under the hood to paywall the web version of TweetDeck. If the company has indeed made the decision to bundle it with Twitter Blue, TweetDeck web users might be forced to completely ditch the feature or start paying for it. I personally believe the paywall will go live once the Preview version launches to all users. That’s because it’s still a beta product right now and Twitter needs to perfect it before selling it.

