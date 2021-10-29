Twitter launches “Labs” to let Twitter Blue subscribers try out new features early

Twitter has been testing a lot of new features as of late. Now, it wants its paid subscribers to be the first to try out these new experiments.

On Thursday, Twitter announced a new feature called “Labs” (via TechCrunch) that will give Twitter Blue subscribers early access to new features and experiments that Twitter is testing. For the unaware, Twitter Blue is a premium subscription service that gives you access to additional features and perks like the ability to undo tweets, Reader mode, Bookmark Folders, and so on. The service is currently only available in Australia and Canada and costs $4.49 AUD / $3.49 CAD a month, respectively. Twitter says it plans to roll out the paid service to more countries “soon.”

Like being ahead of the curve? Today, we’re rolling out Labs 🔬, giving you *early access* to some new features we’re building before everyone else like:

🔹 Pinned Conversations on iOS

🔹 Longer video uploads on desktop only Here are some questions you might be asking: — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 27, 2021

Right now, Labs subscribers can try out two new experimental features: Pinned Conversations on iOS and the ability to post longer videos on the desktop.

Labs is our way of sharing some of the newest features we’re building so you’ll have it before everyone else. We’ll update you as we build, so check back often!

Pinned Conversations will let users stick their favorite DMs (direct messages) at the top by simply swiping right on the message. As mentioned above, the feature is only available on iOS. Meanwhile, with longer video uploads, Labs users can now upload and tweet up to 10 minutes long videos. For reference, normal users can only upload videos up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds long.

Twitter recently started testing a new ad format that puts ads between tweet replies. The company is also working on a downvote button for replies and is testing a new change to make it easier to discover more Twitter Spaces.