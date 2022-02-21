Twitter working on a “Leave this conversation” button

Have you ever accidentally found yourself at the start of a really long Twitter discussion thread? I know I have. You write a fairly innocuous reply to a tweet which then sparks a discussion below, and the only way to avoid being notified is to mute the entire thread. It’s annoying and can happen with an embarrassing level of frequency if you find yourself active on Twitter. Thankfully, the company appears to be working on testing a “leave this conversation” button to make it easier to dip out whenever those discussions happen.

Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022

As the pop-up states, leaving the conversation will untag your username from the conversation. It will essentially turn those @ mentions of your username into regular text. prevent future notifications in that conversation, and turn off all notifications in that thread. It makes it impossible for someone to drag you back into the conversation if you don’t want to be involved and prevents it from clogging up your notifications, too.

As is typically the case when it comes to features like this being tested, it could be a long time before we see it rolled out to end-users. For example, Twitter was once testing a feature to react to tweets with emoji. That feature was being tested back in June of 2020 and hasn’t seen the light of day since then. It’s likely safe to assume that that particular feature has been axed, but it’s also possible that it will arrive in the future. Really, it’s impossible to say what exactly Twitter’s plans are when it tests new features.

For now, though, it would seem that Twitter is aware that its current notification system for threads can definitely be improved upon, and I’ll be looking forward to if this feature ever does see the light of day with the general public.