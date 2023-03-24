Twitter's verified checkmarks were once a coveted thing, given out by the company on rare occasions to people deemed worthy enough to hold the blue tick symbol on their profile. With Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, all of that changed, with the platform offering anyone a blue checkmark next to their name as long as they paid for the company's premium subscription service, Twitter Blue. But what about all the verified checkmarks that were issued before Twitter Blue? While the company has stated its plans, it made them more concrete with a recent tweet, sharing that "legacy verified checkmarks" will be removed from user's profile and the platform on April 1.

It's unknown just how many legacy verified checkmarks are out there, but when April 1 comes, this will certainly be a sad day for many on the platform. As to what options will be available going forward? For now, the only way to get a blue checkmark will be for users to sign up for Twitter Blue and pay the $8 per month fee. Twitter does have a program for organizations that will allow businesses and other institutions to obtain a verified status on the platform with either a gold or gray check, depending on what kind of institution they are.

As you can imagine, these organizations will have to pay a hefty sum to get verified, with the starting price costing $1,000 per month. As mentioned before, for a standard user, it will only cost $8 per month to get a verified checkmark. In addition to the checkmark, users will gain access to a wide variety of features like being able to edit tweets, long-form tweets, higher quality video uploads and a while lot more. Twitter has also promised that these accounts will see fewer ads and will get priority when it comes replies, mentions, and search. It will be interesting to see just how many users with legacy checkmarks will move over the new checkmark in the coming days.

