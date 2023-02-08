It's finally happening — Twitter is introducing longer format tweets to its platform, giving users a new way to express themselves. While threads are nice, longer tweets will be more convenient and concise, with users being able to use up to 4,000 characters to express themselves in one tweet. If interested, the feature is now live on the platform, but you'll need to be a Twitter Blue subscriber to take advantage.

The surprise announcement came out of nowhere, considering that many have been asking for the feature over the past few years. If you want an idea of how this will look in your timeline, you can check out the announcement tweet shared by the official Twitter Blue account below. Twitter does share most things won't change despite the length of the tweet, with users still being able to incorporate images, polls, and use hashtags. If there is one drawback, it's that you won't be able to save drafts or schedule longer tweets.

Perhaps best of all is that standard 280 character tweets will be shown on the timeline just as before, with a small "show more" indicator being available in the bottom right corner to expand the tweet if necessary. As mentioned before, the ability to author longer tweets will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, but everyone on the platform will be able to read them. In addition, all subscribers will be able to quote and retweets longer tweets, but Twitter Blue subscribers will not be able to respond to long tweets with long tweets.

Of course, if you want to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you can do so, but it will cost you $8 per month or $11 per month if you're subscribing from an iOS device. You can also save some money if you go all in with an annual subscription, which can save you $1 per month.

Source: Twitter Blue