Twitter is working on a new way for users to control mentions

It looks like Twitter is looking into new ways that will allow its users to better control their experience on the platform. According to engineer and researcher Jane Manchun Wong, it is working on a feature that will let users control mentions, by either completely blocking a user’s handle from being included in a mention or only granting people the user follows the ability to include them in their mention. If this is implemented, it could be a huge step for those that want to safeguard their privacy, or avoid unwanted inclusion in tweets. Although the feature was discovered, it is currently unknown when if ever, it will arrive on the platform.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Just over the past month, Twitter has debuted quite a few new and important features. An area of recent focus for the platform has been audio. It debuted a revamped Spaces back in August and finally completed its roll out to iOS and Android users just last month. While it started out as something different, Spaces is now a full-fledged audio hub, where users can listen to different forms of live and recorded audio content from the community and it also offers a wide selection of podcasts. It also recently doubled down on video, giving users a new and immersive video experience, mirroring popular short-form video app TikTok.

Perhaps most important, and after years of users requesting the feature, Twitter finally rolled out the ability to edit tweets to those in supported regions. While Twitter has been adding a lot of new features, most have been behind a paywall, requiring a subscription to its Twitter Blue service that costs $4.99 per month. There’s no telling what features it will paywall next, but it could mean that in the future, privacy on the platform might come at a cost.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong (Twitter)