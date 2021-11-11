Twitter sets up cryptocurrency team, explores new NFT features

Cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage nowadays. In an attempt to explore crypto, blockchains, and other emerging decentralized technologies, Twiter is setting up a dedicated crypto team called Twitter Crypto.

Twitter describes its new crypto unit (via Engadget) as “a center of excellence for all things blockchain” that will set the “strategy for the future of crypto at (and on) Twitter.” The team will be spearheaded by Tess Rinearson, who has previously worked at multiple cryptocurrency startups such as Interchain, Tendermint, and Chain.

In a series of tweets, Tess explained that Twitter “truly gets crypto” and that her team will try to figure out what crypto can do for Twitter as well as for creators. Initially, the team will be exploring ways to support creators to use centralized apps to manage their virtual goods and currencies. The team will also be working closely with Bluesky to shape the future of decentralized social media.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies—including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.✨ pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq — Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

Twitter’s love for crypto and decentralized currencies isn’t new. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been quite vocal about his support for cryptocurrencies (in fact, his Twitter bio literally reads just #bitcoin.) The company also recently added a new feature called Bitcoin tips that allows creators to be paid in, well, Bitcoin.

According to prolific reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is also working on several new NFT tools, including a Collectible profile tab, NFT view, and NFT details view.

Besides Twitter, other social media platforms are also looking to embrace blockchain and NFT technologies. Discord recently announced that it’s planning to integrate MetaMask, a popular crypto wallet, while Reddit is looking to build an NFT platform.