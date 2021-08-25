Twitter is testing a new feature that will help you discover more Spaces

Late last month, we learned that Twitter was working on a new feature that would let speakers add different voice effects in Spaces. Although Twitter hasn’t announced this feature officially, it has now started testing another new feature to promote Spaces.

According to a recent tweet from the official Twitter Spaces handle (via Engadget), the new feature will help you discover more Spaces by showing recommendations at the top of your timeline. These recommendations will be based on the listening activity of people you follow on the platform. At the moment, the feature is available for a few Twitter users on iOS and Android.

we’re experimenting with ways to help you discover more Spaces. for some of you on iOS and android, if someone you follow is listening to a Space, you’ll see it at the top of your tl.

you can control who can see your listening activity in your settings.

send us your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/8fbEZUMvM7 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 24, 2021

The tweet in question further reveals that the feature will provide users with an option to turn off their listening activity if they don’t want their followers seeing which Spaces they’re listening to. If you’re one of the lucky few who have this feature, you can turn off your listening activity by navigating to the Privacy and safety section of the app settings. The attached screenshot further reveals that even if you turn off the toggle, your followers will be able to see what Spaces you’re hosting, co-hosting, or speaking-in.

Currently, Twitter hasn’t shared any details regarding a broader rollout. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info about the feature.