Twitter no longer loads AMP versions of web pages on mobile

Google introduced Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) back in October 2015. It’s a custom web development framework that helps load pages faster on mobile devices. While this project makes viewing articles (almost) instant, it comes loaded with plenty of disadvantages. As a result, many users rely on apps like DeAMPify to bypass AMP links. Thankfully, that won’t be necessary for Twitter users anymore, as the platform no longer loads AMP versions of web pages on its mobile apps.

According to Search Engine Land, Twitter has subtly updated the AMP guidelines on its Developer website. The site now displays a banner on top stating:

We’re in the process of discontinuing support for this feature and it will be fully retired in Q4 of 2021.

Although Twitter says it will phase out AMP page loads by the end of Q4 2021, Search Engine Land’s data suggests that the rollout may already be complete. In any case, Twitter for iOS and Android will no longer load AMP pages by the end of this year.

Google used to force publications to use AMP to appear in its Top Stories carousel. Recently, though, the company dropped this condition. As a result, more and more websites no longer care about supporting and maintaining this technology. Not only does it strip websites from some of their identities, but it also caches articles on Google servers. So website owners have less control over AMP versions. It’s yet to be seen whether Google will eventually sunset this project.

Twitter phasing out AMP support is a welcome change, as websites will now load as intended. It’s worth mentioning that the company recently launched an ad-free article reader exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers. It currently supports non-paywalled, US-based publishers only. The longer users spend reading an article, the more Twitter will pay publications. Blue is available for $2.99/month in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

Do you prefer AMP or original versions of websites? Let us know in the comments section below.