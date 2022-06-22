Twitter will finally have its own version of TwitLonger in the form of “Notes”

Have you ever written a tweet that was too long for Twitter, and then had to split it up into multiple tweets in the form of a thread? It’s quite a common occurrence, and sites such as TwitLonger have spawned with the direct purpose of giving users a platform to make longer posts that share their Twitter handle. Twitter is now finally testing what could be described as its own version of TwitLonger in the form of “Notes”, and it’s currently available for a smaller number of users.

A small group of writers are helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries. pic.twitter.com/IUVVkr2vnl — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

As the company states, people in most countries can read a “Note”, but only a select few can actually write one. Writers can share their notes in what looks like articles, and clicking it will bring you to a long-form reader in the Twitter UI.

After doubling the character count from 140 to 280 in 2017, users were happy enough with the length of space they had to communicate with followers. Still, it’s not the most robust form of communication, and that’s where Notes come in. Notes can have a header image and embedded tweets, with photos in the mix, too.

Previously, it was rumored that the feature would roll out as “Articles”. Articles may get a dedicated tab or section, much like Spaces and the Explore tab, but it’s too early to tell at this point.

As for whether or not this will kill threads, it’s unlikely. To view one, you still need to tap it and then read through it; it won’t just show up easily on your timeline to read the start of. Threads often work by hooking readers in from the very first tweet, and instead, all you’ll see is a title and a photo when somebody links to a Note.

It’s unclear what the future of the rollout of Notes is, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for whenever the company has more to say about it.