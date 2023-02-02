It seems like yesterday when Elon Musk completed the purchase of Twitter, and made swift changes by firing top executives at the company. Since then, over the past few months, Twitter has been going through some changes, with some causing users and developers to cry foul. Now, Twitter is once again introducing another big change, revoking free access to its API, and will instead, begin charging users and developers starting next week. While the company has not stated how much it will charge, judging by the community's reaction, this really could be the last straw.

The news came late in the night on February 1, with the official Twitter Dev account sharing that starting on February 9, the company would no longer offer free access to Twitter's APIs, version 1.1 and version 2. It shared that after February 9, it would offer a paid basic tier, which means, those needing access from now on would have to pay some kind of fee. As you can imagine, the community and developers were quick to chime in, leaving a flurry of negative responses. Many claimed that it was wrong that Twitter would begin charging for API access, while others were more upset about the short notice.

This change follows the platform's recent change to its developer agreement, which effectively shut down and banned third-party Twitter clients. Twitter owner Elon Musk has also recently shared plans to decrease ads on the platform, along with also introducing a more expensive Twitter Blue that will remove ads completely from the current experience. In addition, Twitter is also allowing those with previously suspended accounts to now request an appeal.

Source: Twitter Dev (Twitter)