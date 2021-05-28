Twitter is asking you to pay $3/mo for some new features

In February this year, Twitter announced new features to generate revenue and help users make money on the platform. At the time, the company detailed a couple of features like Twitter Communities, Super Follow, and Safety Mode. Shortly thereafter, the platform started testing an undo send feature as part of its upcoming paid subscription service. Earlier this month, Twitter revealed details for another new feature, called Ticketed Spaces, that would let users with at least 1,000 followers host Spaces with an entry ticket. Now, the company has finally listed its upcoming subscription service, called Twitter Blue, as an in-app purchase.

According to Jane Manchun Wong, the Twitter Blue subscription service will cost users $2.99 per month and it will give users access to a couple of new features. At the moment, the service includes two new features — color themes and custom app icons. The company plans to add a third feature, called Reader Mode, to the service soon. The Color Themes feature offers will let users pick one of six available color themes, while the custom app icons feature comes with eight icon choices. As seen in the screenshot attached below, the upcoming Reader Mode will help users easily follow threads “by turning them into easy-to-read text.”

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

BBC reports that while Twitter Blue is now listed on the app stores, it isn’t fully enabled for users. It also reveals that the subscription service will cost £2.49 per month in the UK. Although Twitter hasn’t released an official statement on the matter, a spokesperson from the company told BBC that it plans to continue developing and experimenting with other ways to diversify its revenues beyond advertising this year and further ahead. We believe the company will add at least a few more features to the subscription service by the time it rolls out to a wider audience because it currently offers too little to justify the $3/month subscription fee. In a previous tweet, Wong claimed that the service will offer support for Collections and Undo Send as well, but Twitter hasn’t confirmed that at the moment.