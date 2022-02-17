Twitter rolling out pinned direct messages to everyone

Twitter has the same basic messaging features as most other social networks, but direct messaging on the platform is still a long way off from the capabilities of Facebook Messenger, iMessage, Discord, or other competitors. Thankfully, one new feature is rolling out that brings it a step closer: the ability to pin DM conversations.

Twitter direct messages are currently sorted from most to least-recently active, so if you haven’t talked to someone (or in a group DM) in a while, finding them from your DMs list can take a while. Twitter is now rolling out a feature (via The Verge) to pin up to six conversations, which will then always appear above your other messages. The new option is accessible on the Android and iOS apps by swiping to the right of a conversation in the direct messages tab, revealing a pinned button. On the web, you can pin a conversation by hovering over it to reveal a three-dot menu, then clicking ‘Pin conversation.’

It’s a bit of a bummer that Twitter only allows six conversations to be pinned at once, but it’s still an improvement over nothing. Pinned DMs was previously exclusive to Twitter Blue, which means the only Blue-exclusive features left are longer video uploads and NFT profile pictures. Twitter Blue still costs $2.99/mo in the United States.

Twitter has rolled out a few other new features over the past few months, such as a recording option for Spaces on iOS and Android, a new search bar (which is still in a limited test), “Quote Tweet with reaction” on iOS, and a new Explore tab with a TikTok-style scrolling feed. The company is also still in the early stages of management from its new CEO, Parag Agrawal, who took over from Jack Dorsey near the end of last year.