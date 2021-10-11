Twitter makes “soft blocking” an official feature with “remove this follower” button

Have you ever wanted to make someone unfollow you, but didn’t care enough to block them? Typically the best way to do so was by blocking and unblocking someone. Now you no longer need to do that, as Twitter has added a button to remove a follower from your account with ease. Simply navigate to an account that follows you that you want to remove, and click the “remove this follower” button in their profile settings.

rolling out to everyone on the web today👇 https://t.co/Nqhhf2q2fo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 11, 2021

The feature (via The Verge) was first tested last month on web and is now rolling out to everyone. So far, it appears that the feature isn’t available on mobile, though I imagine that it will roll out in the future. This feature is great for creating space between you and another person, especially if you don’t want to block them completely.

Twitter has loved testing out safety features recently, and this is only the most recent. Last week, Twitter introduced a new feature that will try to warn you if you might be about to get into an “intense” discussion. In July, the company also implemented a downvote button as a test for rating tweets. Further back than that, at the start of the year, the company announced Safety Mode which automatically blocks accounts that appear to break Twitter rules. That feature hasn’t been widely rolled out yet, and the downvote button test appears to have ended.

Not everyone may have the soft blocking feature yet, and it may take a while for it to reach you. As well, it’s not available on mobile devices yet, so you’ll need to switch to a computer or laptop in order to remove a follower.