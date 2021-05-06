Twitter rolls out improved image cropping on iOS and Android

Twitter started testing improved image cropping and 4K image viewing on its mobile app earlier this year in March. Out of the two new features, Twitter rolled out 4K image support on iOS and Android late last month. Now, the company is finally rolling out improved image cropping on its mobile apps.

The company announced the rollout in a recent tweet, which states: “no bird too tall, no crop too short…introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone.” In response to a query on the tweet, Twitter also revealed that its mobile apps now support images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios, and it won’t crop such images in the preview.

no bird too tall, no crop too short introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

For the unaware, Twitter uses an automated solution to generate previews for tall or wide images. The solution crops extra wide or extra tall images at the center for the preview, which often results in a poor result. It also landed Twitter in a tough spot last year when users discovered that the photo previews showed white people’s faces more frequently than Black faces.

Since Twitter’s mobile apps won’t crop tall or wide images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios any longer, users should now see more appropriate results. While Twitter claims that the improved image cropping support is now available to all users, a few replies on the original tweet still show cropped images. This suggests that improved image cropping support may not be available for all users at the moment.

Do you see a cropped image preview in the tweet linked above or do you see the entire roller coaster? Let us know in the comments section below.