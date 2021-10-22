Twitter finally rolls out the ability to create a Space to everyone

Last year Twitter introduced Spaces, the company’s take on Clubhouse-style audio chat rooms. Initially limited to iOS, Twitter finally expanded Spaces to Android earlier this year. At the time, Android users could only join Spaces created by other creators. But that changed in March when Twitter started allowing some Android users to host their own Space. And now the company is finally opening up the ability to host Spaces to everyone.

Twitter now says anyone on Android and iOS can create a Space. Twitter initially promised that everyone would be able to host a Space by April, so this change is coming a bit late.

the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Users can create a Space by clicking on the FAB button at the bottom right corner — you’ll see the “Spaces” icon right above “Gif” and Photos.” When you tap on it, it’ll bring up a small window with a blue “Start your space” button at the bottom. Clicking on the blue button will create a public space that anyone can join it. You’ll be able to turn on or off your microphone, enable captions, turn on sound effects, react using emoji and invite other people via DM or a shareable link.

If you don’t see the option to create Space in your Twitter app, updating to the latest version should do the trick.

In August, Twitter began testing a new feature that will help you discover more Spaces by featuring recommendations at the top of your timeline. Twitter is also internally working on a feature called Voice Transformer that will reportedly allow speakers to add various effects — Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, etc. — to their voices in live Spaces.