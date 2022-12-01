Twitter has been going through a lot of ups and downs lately. If you're unfamiliar with the drama surrounding the social media platform, you can get caught up by reading Adam Conway's thoughts on the subject. While the head of Twitter, Elon Musk, has been fairly vocal on the platform, sharing his thoughts here and there, there hasn't been much coming from Twitter's official PR channels.

But that all changed today, with the company breaking its silence with a blog post that when up on the company's website, sharing the vision that is Twitter 2.0. The company came out bold and strong with its opening line:

Twitter’s mission is to promote and protect the public conversation--to be the town square of the internet.

The company continued that in order for it to achieve its goal of being the "town square," it needs to give everyone the power to speak freely. Furthermore, it went on to state that "brand safety is only possible when human safety is the top priority." Despite this, Twitter has acknowledged that experimentation is now part of its core.

It believes that by testing things out in the open, in real-time, it can gain genuine feedback and move to implement new features faster. Furthermore, it will do this to "improve Twitter for our customers, partners, and the people who use it across the world."

The blog post goes on to state that policies on the platform have not changed, that the Trust & Safety team is working hard behind the scenes to keep the platform safe, and that the team at Twitter has the tools necessary to do their job. Of course, it also states that there could be new methods developed to disrupt the platform and that the team will adapt and address these issues as necessary. Its final point in the blog goes on to state:

Finally, as we embark on this new journey, we will make mistakes, we will learn, and we will also get things right. Throughout, we’ll communicate openly with our users and customers, to get and share your feedback as we build.

Of course, at the top of all of this is Elon Musk and the ideas and changes that seem to come at a whim. For the first time, though, there seems to be a bit of clarity, albeit there aren't any hard details in this post, at least the team there is starting to communicate once again.

Source: Twitter