Twitter's source code has apparently leaked, giving those curious, and also competitors, a glimpse at the foundation of the social media platform. Although only part of the platform's source code was posted online to popular website GitHub, this could have huge impacts later down the line.

The New York Times shed light on this leak, finding a legal filing from Twitter about the issue, where it also sent a notice to GitHub to have the content removed. GitHub promptly complied with the request, removing the offending source code from its platform. While this news is just coming to the surface, apparently, this code was posted on GitHub for some months, although an exact date can't be narrowed down.

As you can imagine, Twitter is being aggressive when it comes to this leak, requesting GitHub to reveal the person that uploaded the code to its platform. Furthermore, Twitter is requesting the names of those that downloaded the code from the platform as well. While there isn't any evidence yet as to who or what group of people released this information, those investigating think that it could be someone that was released from the company sometime last year.

Of course, finding this person or persons that are responsible for the leak is probably easier said then done, considering the company let go thousands of people since Elon Musk purchased the company. While having the inner workings of Twitter being exposed is quite a serious problem for the company, there are other ramifications that come at the expense of users as well, which could expose private user information.

While the source code leak is huge, the company has also been dealing with huge changes to its platform like shutting down third party clients, charging for API access that was previously free, and many more. Furthermore, its Twitter Blue subscription service has evolved over the past few months, giving users more features for the $8 monthly fee. It's uncertain what the future of Twitter is at this point, but things are always evolving at the company, and maybe some day, it will get to a point where things are balanced.

