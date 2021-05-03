Twitter Spaces will now let those with 600 or more followers host a chat

Twitter users with 600 or more followers can now their own Spaces, the audio chat feature that’s similar to Clubhouse. Spaces was previously introduced last year as a limited experiment with select users.

According to Twitter, it landed on the 600 follower number based on feedback and a determination that these accounts “are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience.” The company didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing Spaces to everyone, saying it’s focused on learning more about how people utilize the new feature.

Twitter Spaces are a lot the Clubhouse experience, and allow hosts to begin an audio conversation around whatever topic they like. Anyone can join a conversation as a listener, and can react with emoji, click on a pinned Tweet, and even request to speak. I’ve sat in on a few chats and the experience has been smooth and engaging. Of course, a lot of that comes down to who’s hosting the conversation.

With Spaces available to even more people, Twitter highlighted some of the audience management tools that were previously made available. Twitter also said it’ll soon introduce “Ticketed Spaces,” which will allow hosts to get paid for hosting a conversation. Twitter said hosts can set the ticket price and also how many are available to sell, making it easy to create limited, exclusive events.

Twitter is also planning to add a schedule and reminder feature for upcoming Spaces, so you’ll never miss a conversation again. Additionally, Spaces will soon get co-hosting, improved accessibility, and more ways to find conversations. That includes being able to join a Space from a purple bubble around someone’s profile picture in your Home timeline when they’re live.

Twitter Spaces joins the many other services that have jumped on the Clubhouse bandwagon, with Discord being another company that has recently launched a similar feature.