Twitter publicly tests Spaces, its Clubhouse-like voice chat service

After teasing the launch of a Clubhouse-like feature last month, Twitter on Thursday announced Spaces. The experimental new feature is “focused on the intimacy of the human voice,” and will provide users with a space to speak with other like-minded individuals.

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

“The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity to Twitter through emotion, nuance and empathy often lost in text,” the official account of Twitter Spaces said. “We see this with voice Tweets and voice DMs. Sometimes 280 CHARACTERS isn’t enough, and voice gives people another way to join the conversation.”

The company envisions Spaces to be similar to a “well hosted dinner party,” where people can gather and have a great discussion about important topics. “At a bomb dinner party, you don’t need to know everyone to have a great time, but everyone feels comfortable at the table,” Twitter said. “We wanted Spaces to have that magic feeling too.”

Twitter Spaces is launching to a select test group, who will provide the company with precious feedback. The people with access to Spaces will be able to create a Space for their followers and other people on Twitter, and they have full control of who can and can’t speak.



In addition to the launch of Spaces, Twitter said it’s developing other features for testing, including: reactions similar to hand gestures, live transcriptions, reporting and blocking, and the ability to share Tweets in Spaces. It’s unclear if there’s a limit on how many people can join a Space at any given time, or if Spaces will make its way to the wider public.

If you want an early look at the feature, Jane Manchun Wong shared some screenshots of Spaces in action. The launch of the new feature comes on the heels of Fleets, which is essentially Twitter’s version of Instagram Stories.