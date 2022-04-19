APK Teardown: Android users might soon be able to create Clips in Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces is one of the biggest additions to the platform in years. A feature inspired by the “Clubhouse”, they essentially form as audio rooms held by a host where others can join to listen in. The company has been improving it ever since, adding new features and testing out integrations across the platform. The most recent of which was “Clips”, a feature rolled out to iOS users that allowed hosts to save the last thirty seconds of speech in a “clip”. While it’s not available to Android users yet, we’ve found evidence that the feature will roll out for Android users soon.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

The latest Twitter beta version 9.40.0-beta.1 includes strings that relate to making clips on Android.

<string name="confirm_turn_off_button_text">Yes, turn off</string>

<string name="confirm_turn_off_clips_desc">Are you sure you want to turn off clips? If you turn off clips, no one in this Space will be able to make them.</string>

<string name="confirm_turn_off_clips_title">Turn off clips?</string>

<string name="confirm_turn_on_button_text">Yes, turn on</string>

<string name="confirm_turn_on_clips_desc">Are you sure you want to turn on clips? If you turn on clips, anyone in this Space can make and share them.</string>

<string name="confirm_turn_on_clips_title">Turn on clips?</string>

When the feature first rolled out on iOS, it was only rolled out to a small test group. More users gained access over time, and anyone can listen to a clip once it’s shared on someone’s timeline. There is no limit to the number of clips that a person can create from a recorded or live Space, and Twitter says that they can be created by hosts, speakers, and listeners. Hosts can disable clips if they don’t want them to be enabled.

Of course, it was expected that Twitter would eventually roll this out to Android users given that it said it would “soon”. It’s a feature that’s currently being tested, but there was no reason to believe that the company wouldn’t push forward with its rollout. After all, even Clubhouse has a clipping feature that launched in September of last year. Given that we’ve found these strings in the latest beta of the Twitter app, we think it’s fair to say that the feature will be arriving sooner rather than later.