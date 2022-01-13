Twitter rolls out recording feature for Spaces on iOS and Android

Clubhouse was all the rage in 2020, offering audio rooms where people could listen in to people talk, and sometimes join the conversation — almost like a morning radio show. Other social media platforms quickly cloned the feature, which became “Spaces” on Twitter. Twitter is now rolling out a helpful addition to everyone using Spaces: hosts can now record Spaces for future listening.

Twitter already kept the audio files for Spaces on its own servers, which were accessible by requesting an archive of your account information, but that could take hours or days. The company started testing a new record toggle on the iOS app in October, which allowed anyone on iOS or Android to listen to a Space after it was over — complete with the same visual indicators and profile links visible during the live event.

Another update on Spaces Recording: The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended. pic.twitter.com/fYzaOjQJlF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2022

Following a few months of testing, Twitter announced on Thursday that it was rolling out the feature to everyone on Android and iOS. You sill have to be the host to record a Space, and there’s a visual indicator that lets everyone know that the event is being recorded. Once the Space is over, it’s available for 30 days after the Space has ended.

However, the Twitter web app (on both desktop and mobile) still can’t be used to create a Space or record them — you can only listen to a Space hosted by someone else. The only option for hosting (and/or recording) a Space on desktop is to run the Android application in an emulator or virtual machine, such as BlueStacks.