We first heard about users being able to co-author tweets in March 2022 and saw CoTweets go live for some a few months later. While it seemed like an exciting idea at the time, the feature never reached the masses, instead only being available as a "limited-time experiment" for "select accounts in Canada, Korea, and the US." Now it looks like most will never get to experience the joy of co-tweeting with friends or family, as the company has now posted on its support page that it will sunsetting the feature on January 31.

On its About CoTweets help page, the company has posted a notice sharing that the experiment has now come to an end. Users that currently have access to the CoTweets feature will no longer be able to create new ones. Furthermore, existing CoTweets on the platform will only be viewable for one month after January 31. After that point, the CoTweets will be changed to Retweets. Of course, it's hard to say when and if this feature will ever return, but the company did state that "we’re still looking for ways to implement this feature moving forward."

Over the past month, Twitter has made some big changes on the platform, with perhaps the biggest story being that it changed its developer agreement that banned and shut down third-party Twitter clients. The company also updated the behavior of its existing timelines, no longer forcing users to deal with the For you timeline. While not officially announced, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that a reduction in ads was incoming and that a new more costly tier of Twitter Blue with no ads was in the works.

The platform's most recent unannounced change has been a slight adjustment to its font, allowing users to more easily see bad actors and impersonators on the platform. While CoTweets will surely be missed by some, most will probably never know what they missed now that it's gone.

Source: Twitter

Via: Mashable