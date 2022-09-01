Twitter is finally testing an Edit button, but it’ll cost you money

An option to edit tweets is arguably one of the most controversial topics on Twitter. The inability to fix typos in live tweets irritates many users. On the other hand, there are those who believe an Edit button would interfere with how Twitter works. Obviously, there’s also the third category of users who couldn’t care less about either.

A while back, Twitter announced that it has been considering introducing an option to edit live tweets for over a year now. Though, considering the complexity of this feature, the company has been taking its sweet, sweet time. Ultimately, you wouldn’t want to roll it out in a way that threatens the integrity of the platform. The wait is now over — for some users, at least. Twitter has started testing the edit button with select users, and it’ll expand it to Twitter Blue subscribers during the upcoming weeks.

if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

As Twitter mentions, the Edit History will remain accessible to anyone with access to a tweet. That’s not to mention the obvious icon — which highlights that an author has edited their tweet. This way, it’s harder for an author to stealthily manipulate the content of a certain viral tweet and shift a story around.

Since this is a Twitter Blue feature, those interested in trying it out will have to pay $4.99 per month. Though, right now, the feature is still in limited beta testing and not all paid Blue users have access to it.

Source: Twitter