Twitter is testing a more organized sidebar menu on its iOS app

Twitter started as a very basic social media platform. At the time, it served as an alternative (of sorts) to Facebook — for those who like to keep things simple. Through the years, though, Twitter started to gain more features, which turned it into a richer app. The character limit received an expansion, it introduced audio rooms, and direct messages started supporting voice notes. Eventually, the company launched Twitter Blue. It’s a subscription service that unlocks additional perks for interested users. As the features keep on increasing, so do the sections included in the sidebar menu of the app. To deal with this increasingly crowded mess, Twitter is rolling out a new, more organized sidebar menu to select users on iOS.

New sidebar menu? Yeah, we thought it could use some organizing. We’re testing it with some of you on iOS so everything has its place and it’s easier to find what you need. We fold our socks too. pic.twitter.com/XspTvoDZpI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 26, 2022

As the screenshot above highlights, the new sidebar menu includes a main space for Twitter Blue, Topics, Bookmarks, and Lists. Below these sections, there are three expandable, broader categories. They group the other sections under Creator Studio, Professional Tools, and Settings and Support. The redesign certainly tidies the sidebar menu up and makes it easy on the eyes.

This limited, server-side change is a very welcome one. That’s because the company is clearly heading in a different direction now. Twitter is no longer the plain app it used to be. To adapt to these changes, it’s essential for the mobile app to keep things under control. Otherwise, many users will get lost when trying to navigate through the new sections it introduces every now and then.

Has the new sidebar menu rolled out to you yet? Let us know in the comments section below.