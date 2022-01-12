Twitter is testing a new search bar in the Home tab with select iOS users

Twitter continuously works on introducing new features and tweaking existing ones. Last month, the company started testing a TikTok-style Explore tab. And few days ago, it rolled out a “Quote Tweet with reaction” option to select users. The latest beta test by Twitter is a new search bar in the Home tab of its iOS app. Users affected by this limited, server-side change will see one of two new search buttons in their main Home tabs.

Twitter announced in a tweet posted by its Support account that it’s testing a new search bar in the Home tab (via 9to5Mac). This server-side beta will introduce one of two new search button styles in the Home tabs of affected iOS users. There’s no way to enroll in this beta or guarantee that the feature will eventually roll out to everyone. So if you don’t see the change, there’s nothing you can do apart from keeping your app up to date and being patient.

Search on the Home tab, let’s gooooo Now testing on iOS: some of you will see a new search bar or 🔍 icon on the Home tab to easily search Twitter right when you open the app. pic.twitter.com/2B40tlf62A — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 10, 2022

The first style is a search bar identical to that in the current Explore tab. It sits centered on top of the Home tab and makes digging through tweets more accessible. The second style the company has demonstrated is a small, circular search icon that sits towards the top right of the Home tab. We don’t see the change on our iPhones yet, but the official tweet also displays a redesigned Explore tab icon, similar to that on the Mac and web apps. The new button replaces the old magnifying glass icon with a hashtag (#).

