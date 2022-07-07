Twitter CoTweets feature goes live for some, allowing two users to co-author a tweet

A few months ago, we reported that Twitter was developing a new feature that would allow users to collaborate on a single tweet. It looks like the feature is now being tested, with CoTweets going live for some, allowing two users to co-author a tweet.

According to The Verge, Twitter users have been testing the CoTweets feature, which will allow one user to tweet, then invite a second user in the tweet to be tagged as a co-author. As of now, the second user must approve the tweet before it becomes co-authored. While this is quite interesting, it looks like replies will currently only go to the main author of the tweet.

Joseph J. Nuñez, a spokesperson for Twitter, confirmed CoTweets is going live and said:

“We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter. We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

It will be interesting to see how Twitter users will begin using this new feature. Perhaps if it is successful, it will roll out to all users eventually. Sadly, since CoTweets is just being tested as a limited release, there is always the possibility that this event will be short-lived.

Share a Tweet, share the cred. Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

Twitter has slowly added features to improve its service over the past year. It has expanded tweets into longer format pieces with the introduction of Notes. It has also added ways to control how tweets go out, making things more personal. Also after years and years of requests, it looks like the company is finally working on an edit button for the service. But who knows what will officially go live on the platform.

As for CoTweets, keep your eyes peeled and you can also check your account to see if you’re one of the lucky few to gain early access to it.

Source: Twitter

Via: The Verge