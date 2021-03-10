Twitter tests improved image cropping and 4K image viewing on mobile

Twitter announced it’s testing a couple of new features related to how users share and view images on the platform. These new tests are available for the official Twitter client on Android and iOS.

First up is how images are cropped. Twitter said when you share a single image, how the images appears in the Tweet compose is how it will look on the timeline. Twitter shared an example of the new “what you see is what you get” approach. Now, pictures from your camera roll will look a lot better in your timeline.

Images with a standard aspect ratio will look uncropped in your timeline.

The change to how Twitter crops images may be the result of controversy from last year, which saw users discover that photo previews were found to show white people’s faces more frequently than Black faces. Twitter user @basecule shared an egregious example of the supposed bias shown by the company’s neural network, which it uses to generate photo previews.

Twitter design chief Dantley Davis said that during testing images that are extra wide or extra tall will be cropped in the center for its photo preview.

“With this test, we hope to learn if this new approach is better and what changes we need to make to provide a ‘what you see is what you get’ experience for twitters with images,” Davis said.

Image: Twitter

Meanwhile, Twitter said it’s testing new ways for users to upload and view 4K images on mobile. Users in the test can update their high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. The social network previously introduced the ability to preserve the quality of high-resolution images uploaded on Twitter for the web.

The new features are currently available for testing on Android and iOS, with no word on when they’ll be available for stable release.