Twitter wants to show you ads in the middle of conversations

In a fresh bid to maximize its revenue, Twitter on Wednesday announced it’s going to experiment with a new ad format. Twitter already displays ads between tweets, but as part of this new experiment, the company will start showing them in one more place: between tweet replies.

Twitter’s Revenue Product Lead Bruce Falck announced the experiment in a recent tweet. The new format will be tested globally, though only on mobile devices (Android and iOS). There’s no word if the change will eventually roll out to desktop users as well. The ad will appear after the first, third, or eighth reply under a tweet. The new ad format differs from the existing one in that it “aligns incentives for creators and advertisers.” Bruce also hinted at the possibility that creators will receive a cut of ad revenue if they opt-in, though he stopped short of revealing more details.

Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) October 13, 2021

As you can see in the GIF attached above, ads are compact and seem to blend in well with the rest of the replies. However, Twitter says this is just an initial preview as they’ll be experimenting and listening to user feedback to optimize the overall user experience further.

We’ll test different frequencies, layouts, contextually relevant ads, different insertion points, etc. And we’ll examine our learnings and figure out if it’s something we want to make permanent. 🤔 — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) October 13, 2021

Twitter says it will be doing a lot of testing over the following months before deciding whether to roll out the new ad format to everyone. It will also be experimenting with different frequencies, layouts, contextually relevant ads, different insertion points, and so on.

What are your thoughts on Twitter’s plan to show ads between tweet replies? Do you think it will clutter the UI on the mobile app? Let us know in the comments below.