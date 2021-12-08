Twitter tests a new Explore tab with a TikTok-style scrolling feed

Twitter is currently testing several new changes for its platform, including a downvote button, a new ad format, Pinned Conversations on iOS, the ability to upload longer videos, and more. While these features have yet to roll out to everyone, the social media platform is testing yet another change that brings a revamped UI for the Explore tab.

Twitter on Wednesday announced that they are testing a new look for the Explore tab, complete with a TikTok-style vertical scrolling feed. As you can see in the image below, the new Explore tab looks much cleaner than what we have right now. The new UI gets rid of the COVID-19, News, Sports, and Entertainment tabs that appear in the top area, retaining only the “For you” and “Trending” tabs.

Does your Explore tab look different? It means you’re a part of our latest test. Exciting, right? We’re testing a new experience in India to help you discover the best content. Available to some of you who use Twitter in English and are on the latest version of Android or iOS pic.twitter.com/xn5t7OKmXy — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2021

In a video shared by Matt Navara, we can see the new “For you” tab featuring a TikTok style feed that allows users to vertically scroll through tweets.

Twitter is testing a NEW Explore Tab 🔎 TikTok-style vertical scrolling FTW pic.twitter.com/KB2goa8ItA — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 8, 2021

Twitter says the new Explore tab is currently in testing and available to select users in India on the latest version of Android and iOS. The company hasn’t confirmed when it plans to expand this experiment to other markets.

Twitter recently introduced a new Labs feature that gives Twitter Blue subscribers early access to new features and experiments.

