Twitter reveals details for Ticketed Spaces as U.S. launch nears

Twitter is planning to introduce yet another way for users to earn money through the platform, giving us an early look at Ticketed Spaces. The feature builds on the platform’s Spaces feature, which recently became available for anyone with more than 600 followers.

The Verge was the first to preview Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces, which will allow select users to host paid live audio rooms. The feature will be available to Twitter users who have at least 1,000 followers, have hosted at least three Spaces in the past 30 days, and are at least 18 years old.

Users who host a Ticketed Space will get 80 percent of revenue after Apple and Google get their cut from app store fees. So, if you charge $10 for a ticket, Apple would presumably take a 30% cut, and you’d get 80% of the remaining $7. Twitter said it’s partnering with Stripe to handle payments, and will cover the cost of Stripe’s transaction fees.

Images: The Verge

When Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces becomes available, not everyone who meets the criteria will get to use the feature right away. A Twitter spokesperson said users will have to apply to use the feature, and applications will take a few weeks to be processed. The same features that are available in Spaces will be available in Ticketed Spaces, including the ability to schedule events. Twitter said it’s also working on introducing co-hosted spaces.

Over the past several months, there’s been a lot of discussion surrounding Twitter’s plans to monetize the platform. Earlier this year, the company announced Super Follows, which will allow Twitter users to charge followers, and in return give them access to extra content, including newsletters and more. The company might also introduce something called Twitter Blue, which would give users access to additional platform features, including the ability to undo Tweets.

Twitter Spaces has quickly become a big part of the platform, and adding a monetization feature seems like a great way to drive interest. According to Twitter, it envisions Ticketed Spaces being used for things like workshops and meet-and-greets. It’s unclear how much users can charge for a ticket, or if it’s possible to buy multiple tickets and give one to a friend.

Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces is expected to launch in the U.S. in the next couple of weeks.