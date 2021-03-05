Twitter won’t let you edit tweets, but it could soon let you unsend them

Only if you're quick enough

While Twitter has no plans of giving users the highly-requested “Edit” button, the company is currently working on the next best thing. Prolific reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has discovered an upcoming feature called Undo Send, which will give users the ability to unsend a tweet for a few seconds after they post it.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

As you can see in the attached video, the Undo Send feature will bring up a new notification as soon as you post a tweet. This notification will include an Undo button with a timer. Before the timer runs out, you’ll be able to tap on this button to unsend a tweet. But you’ll have to act quickly as the timer seems to be quite short. If you act quickly and tap on the Undo button before the timer runs out, you’ll be able to fix that typo and avoid embarrassing yourself.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Undo Send feature. Back in July last year, tipster Matt Navarra revealed that Twitter was considering offering the Undo Send button as part of its subscription service. At the time, we had also learned that the Undo Send feature would give users a 30-second window to unsend a tweet. However, the company seems to have dropped the feature from its monetization efforts, as we didn’t spot it during its recent Virtual Analyst Day event. It’s possible that the company now plans to offer it to all users, which may explain the significantly shorter time window. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the feature.

What’s your take on Twitter’s Undo Send feature? Do you think it’ll be useful enough, given the small time window? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.