“Don’t @ me” tweets might soon become a thing of the past

After several years of users clamoring for an edit button, Twitter finally relented earlier this week and confirmed that it will be available for Twitter Blue Labs users in the coming months. But the Edit button isn’t the only highly-requested feature coming to the micro-blogging platform. Twitter is also experimenting with Unmentioning — a feature that will let users remove themselves from conversations with just a click.

According to a recent tweet, the new Unmentioning feature is already available for some users on Twitter for web. As you can see in the attached GIF, you can use the feature by clicking on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner of a tweet and selecting the new Leave this conversation option.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

The first time you use the feature, Twitter will also show a prompt highlighting what exactly leaving a conversation means. According to the prompt, using the feature will untag your username from the original Tweet and all replies, but it will remain visible in the tweets. In addition, other Twitter users won’t be able to mention you in the same conversation again and you will stop receiving further notifications for that particular conversation.

As promised, the ALT badge and exposed image descriptions go global today. Over the past month, we fixed bugs and gathered feedback from the limited release group. We’re ready. You’re ready. Let’s describe our images! Here’s how: https://t.co/bkJmhRpZPg https://t.co/ep1ireBJGt — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) April 7, 2022

Along with the Unmentioning feature, Twitter has also announced that the new ALT badge and exposed image descriptions have gone live globally. Twitter first started testing these changes with a handful of users last month, and they’re now available on Twitter on all platforms.