Elon Musk, who is the owner of Twitter, has shared through his personal account that the platform will be making changes to its 'For You' tab starting next month. Musk shares the 'For You' tab will only recommend verified accounts starting on April 15. He also goes on to share another change coming on the same date, with voting in polls only being open to verified users. Musk went on to state that the changes were being made in an effort to combat bots on the platform

This might not sound like a big deal, but in order to be a verified user on the platform, you need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue, which at minimum costs $8 per month —more if you're subscribed through Apple's App Store. In addition, the 'For You' tab is great for discovery, as it uses an algorithm to populate the feed with Twitter users that you don't follow and shows you tweets that the platform thinks that you might find interesting or relevant.

Although there is a bot problem on the platform, Musk seems to be taking an extremely drastic step to fix it. Judging by the reactions from users on Twitter, many are not happy with this upcoming change. The 'For You' timeline has had a rocky reputation since its inception back in January 2023. When it was first launched, it was made the default timeline, instead of showing a feed that showed content from those that you followed.

This will be another major change in a series of changes that have occurred since Musk purchased the platform in October 2022. For the time being, this seems like it is set in stone, with a date set for April. But Musk has been known to withdraw changes on the platform due to negative feedback.

