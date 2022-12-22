Twitter looks to be rolling out view counts for tweets, although it is currently only available for a small number of users.

Twitter has been in the news quite a bit lately, and the platform has seen a number of changes both inside and out. While a variety of new features have debuted, some often come without warning, leaving users scratching their heads on what to expect next. Earlier in the month, Elon Musk shared that view counts would be arriving for tweets, and it looks to be rolling out to users.

According to The Verge, view counts are starting to show up for some users, but it appears to be a small and select number at this time. At the moment, it looks as though views for a tweet can only be seen by the author. Of course, this kind of information isn't new, with analytics for Twitter accounts being available for quite some time.

By clicking on tweet analytics, users can gain helpful insight about their tweets, showing impressions, engagement, profile visits, and more. What the new view count on a tweet will do is put some of that information front and center. An example of this can be seen for videos on Twitter, showing how many times a video has been watched on the platform.

It isn't clear how view counts will work in the future, why Musk would want views enabled or when it will roll out completely, but we have reached out to Twitter for comment. While its uncertain, this could be an attempt at making the platform feel more "alive," going beyond likes and retweets.

As far as new features go, Twitter recently shared details about new checkmarks and labels, giving insight about the blue, gold, and grey checkmarks that are appearing on the platform. Furthermore, it also shared news about profile labels and icons, and how they would give users more information about accounts at a glance.

Source: The Verge