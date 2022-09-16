Twitter could roll out a wider test of its Edit Tweet feature on September 21

Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for years. The inability to edit a typo has been a huge pain point for many on the platform. But, finally, our prayers were answered, as Twitter revealed at the beginning of the month that it would begin testing the feature with Twitter Blue subscribers. Now, it looks like the feature could roll out to a much wider audience starting on September 21.

Casey Newton of Platformer shared through his Twitter that the feature could be rolling out to the public starting next week. While this news might get you excited, he was quick to clarify when asked that this would not be a public roll out outside of Twitter Blue subscribers. So while a public roll out is scheduled to occur, according to internal documentation that Newton was shown, it will most likely just be a broader release to those currently enrolled in the program. What this means is that if you want to try the Edit Tweet feature, you are going to have to cough up at least $4.99 per month to do so for the time being.

So what do you get for being a Twitter Blue subscriber? Users can now access ad-free articles, bookmark folders, custom app icons, themes, and other features. Users will also gain access to Twitter Blue Labs, a set of experimental features still in testing. These features tend to change, but currently, users can access longer and higher quality video uploads, NFT profile pictures, and the recently revamped Spaces tab. If all of that seems worth the price, being able to edit tweets will just be a cherry on top.

Although all of the conditions are not final just yet, during the test of its Edit Tweet feature, Twitter has some rules regarding edits. Currently, tweets can be edited a few times during the first 30 minutes they are live to the public. If a tweet is edited, there will be a symbol, timestamp, and label indicating that it has been altered. Tapping on the label will expose the tweet edit history for those curious about what kind of changes were made. The edit history will remain accessible as long as the tweet is available. For now, it seems like we are just one step closer. But currently, it is unknown if this feature will ever make its way to the general public.

Source: Casey Newton (Twitter)