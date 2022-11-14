Lots of things have happened at Twitter over the past few weeks, and this week, more changes are already occuring. In an attempt to make Twitter more efficient, Elon Musk has tweeted that he will remove "bloatware" from the service, allowing it to work faster. He cited that currently, in the United States, it takes around two seconds for the service to refresh, while those in India experience a refresh time of about 20 seconds. By turning off these services, he hopes to reduce that wait time, but unfortunately, it will come at a cost, as Twitter will no longer add source labels to tweets.

If you've used the app for any amount of time, chances are, you've seen small labels on the bottom of tweets, showing how it was posted. In unfamiliar, this usually includes a label like "Twitter for iPhone", "Twitter for Web", and so on. For the most part, these labels were supposed to make it easier for users to identify how a tweet was posted.

But, over the years, the feature has caused problems for brands, has even put some celebrities in tight spots, and birthed memes that have been seen by millions. Most times, it's something simple, where a celebrity will promote a certain brand, say an Android phone, but the tweet will have been authored from an iPhone. While this isn't a big deal, you can kind of see how this can be a bit awkward.

You can see an example of this above where YouTuber Marques Brownlee called out Gal Gadot, which later resulted in him getting blocked by the actress. While the good times might have come to end, with the way things are going at Twitter, there is always the possibility that Musk will change his mind and source labels could come back.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)