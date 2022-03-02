Twitter could be working on its own podcasting platform

Twitter has been actively developing and releasing new features lately. Earlier today, we reported that the company is rolling out the ability to create Communities directly from the website or mobile app — instead of having to fill and submit an application form. Additionally, the service is testing 1080p video uploads with Twitter Blue subscribers on the desktop website. Now, new traces reveal that Twitter could be planning on further enriching its versatile service by working on its own podcasting platform. Whether it eventually makes its way to end users and how it would potentially function is yet to be seen.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

Jane Wong — a trusted code spelunker with an accurate history of revealing upcoming features — has shared her findings in a tweet. As pictured above, Twitter is developing a new tab in the bottom navigation bar — dedicated for podcasting. When and if the feature gets released is unknown. It’s not uncommon for companies to work on new additions to their services, only to drop them before they see the light of day.

People have been reacting to this potential addition in different ways. Some users welcome the idea of having a podcasting section in the app. However, many believe that the service is becoming too unnecessarily complex. There are speculations on whether this new feature would allow users to publish recorded Twitter Spaces. In that case, the podcasting section would have a social aspect to it — where different strangers on the internet can contribute and share their ideas. Again, at this point it’s hard to determine the specific details of Twitter Podcasts. That’s because the screenshot doesn’t share anything apart from the tab’s name and icon. We will have to wait until more traces surface around to get a better idea of what’s to come.

