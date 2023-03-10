It's probably been ages since you've heard of Periscope and probably even longer since you've actually thought about it. While the app burst onto the scene, providing Twitter's users with a quick and easy way to set up and broadcast live video, the popularity of the app took a dive, slowly fading into obscurity. In 2021, the service was finally discontinued, and while the company has kept video archives of users live streams, it's now letting them know that it will, at some point, remove them from the platform permanently.

If you've opened up Twitter over the past few days, chances are, you've seen a warning message pop up for your archived Periscope videos. A new message has also been pinned to the Periscope FAQ page, directing users to download their videos before they're gone forever. Unfortunately, Twitter isn't exactly being clear about when the files will be removed, and is now just "encouraging" users to download them or "risk losing them."

If you're unsure whether you have any archived videos from your time using Periscope, you can always check this website to see. From this website you can request the data, and see what kinds of videos are being stored on Twitter's servers. Then it's up to you which broadcasts you want to download. One thing to note, once Twitter processes the request you will only have seven days to download the files using the links.

If you happen to miss the window, you can always request the files again and get new links and another seven-day window. If you're not into navigating the archive website, you can also download the videos by requesting your complete Twitter archive through the settings menu on the platform. Again, if you have videos, it's probably a good idea to download them while you can, because they way Twitter has been as of late, there's a good chance another announcement won't be made with regard to this situation.

