As AI begins to permeate our daily lives, some older Chromebook workhorses are getting a hardware update to keep up with the times. These upgrades bring the models up to a Chromebook Plus standard, meaning they're ready to utilize the AI tools Google has released to improve your productivity. Now, Acer has prepped two of its best Chromebooks with Plus variants, and they're good picks whether you're a business professional or a gamer.

Acer reveals the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and 516 GE

In a press release, Acer announced that the Chromebook Spin 714 and 516 GE are getting Plus upgrades. The Spin 714 is designed for the professional, and its newer model keeps the touch display, the QHD webcam, and the plethora of ports to support your work. However, with the Chromebook Plus upgrade, the processor has gotten a major upgrade to an Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 processor. These processors come with Intel AI Boost, which helps the Chromebook take advantage of all the new AI tools Google has to offer. You'll see this upgraded Chromeboom release in May for North America and Europe, costing $749.99/€979.

On the flipside is the Chromebook 516 GE, designed to be a cloud gaming device. It's designed to support gamers who want to use Nvidia GeForce Now to play their favorite games on the cloud, which allows people to play the newest games on the highest settings using affordable hardware. It also sports an Ethernet port so you can get the best connection between your Chromebook and the router. With its new Chromebook Plus update, the 516 GE comes with either an Intel Core 5 120U or an Intel Core 7 150U, and will release in America in May for $699.99.