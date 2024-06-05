Key Takeaways

  • Dell's XPS 14 and 16 laptops receive a $200 price drop, making them more budget-friendly without sacrificing performance or specs.
  • No matter how you configure your XPS laptop, you'll still enjoy the $200 discount, whether you're going for a workhorse or luxury build.
  • The XPS 14 and 16 models are highly praised in XDA reviews, offering excellent performance and quality.

We cover a lot of deals here on XDA, but rarely do we ever cover a piece where a product gets a price cut, and stays at the new price forever. If you've been on the hunt for a new Dell XPS laptop, today is your lucky day. The company has announced that both the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are getting a price drop, no matter what configuration you set it up with. Best of all, this isn't a limited-time deal; the laptops will stay at the cheaper price permanently.

The Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 get a nice price drop

Dell XPS 14-17

In a press release, the company announced that the Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 are getting $200 shaved off of their prices. Fortunately, the price cut applies no matter what configuration you select for your laptop. This means you can build a budget-friendly workhorse or a powerful luxury laptop and $200 will get cut off of the final price regardless.

To prove its point, Dell gave us two examples of high-level builds that are now going cheaper than ever before. This XPS 14 build uses a U7, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, An Nvidia GeForce 4050, and a 3.2K OLED. This would usually cost you $2,699, but the website now lists it at $2,499. Meanwhile, this XPS 16 has the same hardware but bumps the graphics card up to an Nvidia GeForce 4070 and adds a 4K OLED screen. It's now at $3.199, which is a nice saving over its old $3,399 price.

If you want some more information before taking the plunge, we've reviewed both models and they're excellent laptops. In our Dell XPS 14 laptop review, we called it "so much fun" and gave it a shining 9/10 score. And while we scored the Dell XPS 16 at a lower 8/10, it was still good enough for us to crown it as a MacBook Pro for Windows users.

  • Dell XPS 14 (2024) product render
    Dell XPS 14

    The Dell XPS 14 is a highly-capable laptop with a 14-inch screen and offers the choice of some powerful CPU and GPU specs.

    CPU
    Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
    GPU
    Intel Arc graphics, Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W)
    Display (Size, Resolution)
    14.5 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, FHD+ non-touch or 3.2K OLED touch
    RAM
    Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz
    Storage
    Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
    Battery
    69.5Whr
    Ports
    Three Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
    Operating System
    Windows 11
    Dimensions
    12.6 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches (216mm x 320mm x 18mm)
    Weight
    From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg)
    Speakers
    Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos
    Colors
    Platinum, Graphite
    $1499 at Dell $2300 at Best Buy
  • A transparent image of the Dell XPS 16
    Dell XPS 16

    The Dell XPS 16 is a brand-new 16-inch laptop that's armed with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and RTX 40-series GPUs. Compact and sleek, this premium device can also be configured to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and a 4K+ OLED screen.  

    CPU
    Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
    GPU
    Intel Arc (integrated), up to Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU
    Display (Size, Resolution)
    16.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 1920x1200 (FHD) with 100% sRGB or 3840x2400 (UHD+) with 100% DCI-P3
    RAM
    Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz
    Storage
    Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
    Battery
    99.5Wh
    Ports
    Three Thunderbolt 4, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
    Operating System
    Windows 11 Home or Pro
    Dimensions
    14.1x9.4x0.74 inches (358.1x240x18.7mm)
    Weight
    From 4.7 pounds (2.13kg)
    Speakers
    Quad speakers (10W total), Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, Dolby Atmos
    Colors
    Platinum, Graphite
    $1899 at Dell $2400 at Best Buy