No matter how you configure your XPS laptop, you'll still enjoy the $200 discount, whether you're going for a workhorse or luxury build.

The XPS 14 and 16 models are highly praised in XDA reviews, offering excellent performance and quality.

We cover a lot of deals here on XDA, but rarely do we ever cover a piece where a product gets a price cut, and stays at the new price forever. If you've been on the hunt for a new Dell XPS laptop, today is your lucky day. The company has announced that both the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are getting a price drop, no matter what configuration you set it up with. Best of all, this isn't a limited-time deal; the laptops will stay at the cheaper price permanently.

The Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 get a nice price drop

In a press release, the company announced that the Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 are getting $200 shaved off of their prices. Fortunately, the price cut applies no matter what configuration you select for your laptop. This means you can build a budget-friendly workhorse or a powerful luxury laptop and $200 will get cut off of the final price regardless.

To prove its point, Dell gave us two examples of high-level builds that are now going cheaper than ever before. This XPS 14 build uses a U7, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, An Nvidia GeForce 4050, and a 3.2K OLED. This would usually cost you $2,699, but the website now lists it at $2,499. Meanwhile, this XPS 16 has the same hardware but bumps the graphics card up to an Nvidia GeForce 4070 and adds a 4K OLED screen. It's now at $3.199, which is a nice saving over its old $3,399 price.

If you want some more information before taking the plunge, we've reviewed both models and they're excellent laptops. In our Dell XPS 14 laptop review, we called it "so much fun" and gave it a shining 9/10 score. And while we scored the Dell XPS 16 at a lower 8/10, it was still good enough for us to crown it as a MacBook Pro for Windows users.