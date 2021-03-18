TWRP 3.5.1 released with new features as team prepares for Android 11 support

TWRP or Team Win Recovery Project is a very familiar name among the Android modders. For the unaware, it’s a custom recovery solution that opens the gateway to many exciting opportunities. Basically, it replaces the default recovery that came with your phone, so you can flash custom ROMs and kernels, root your device via Magisk, and so on. One of the reasons Android modders swear by TWRP is its active development and support for a wide variety of phones, with new phones being added to the project regularly. In late December, the recovery received a big update in the form of TWRP 3.5.0, which brought many improvements to decryption, bug fixes, along with support for devices that shipped with Android 10 out-of-the-box. At the time, the team said the work was already underway on the Android 11 release. Now ahead of the much-awaited Android 11 release, the team has pushed out a mini-release in the form of TWRP 3.5.1.

TWRP 3.5.1. adds support for flashing both slots when flashing an image, support for new flashable Magisk APK, Bash support, and a number of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes.

The full changelog for the TWRP 3.5.1 is as follows:

TWRP 3.5.1 changelog Android 9 Branch: Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback

Android 9 and Android 10 Branches:

Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67 Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC Chinese translation updates – betaxb Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid Nano support – nebrassy Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67 Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9 ORS support to format data – AdrianDC Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67 NL translation updates – ianmacd Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87 Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback Restore system root context – bigbiff Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd



TWRP 3.5.1 release is out for most currently supported devices. To download the latest build for your device, visit the official TWRP website from the link below. Alternatively, you can also grab the new builds straight from your device using the official TWRP app available on the Google Play Store.

Download TWRP for your device