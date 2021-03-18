TWRP 3.5.1 released with new features as team prepares for Android 11 support
TWRP or Team Win Recovery Project is a very familiar name among the Android modders. For the unaware, it’s a custom recovery solution that opens the gateway to many exciting opportunities. Basically, it replaces the default recovery that came with your phone, so you can flash custom ROMs and kernels, root your device via Magisk, and so on. One of the reasons Android modders swear by TWRP is its active development and support for a wide variety of phones, with new phones being added to the project regularly. In late December, the recovery received a big update in the form of TWRP 3.5.0, which brought many improvements to decryption, bug fixes, along with support for devices that shipped with Android 10 out-of-the-box. At the time, the team said the work was already underway on the Android 11 release. Now ahead of the much-awaited Android 11 release, the team has pushed out a mini-release in the form of TWRP 3.5.1.
TWRP 3.5.1. adds support for flashing both slots when flashing an image, support for new flashable Magisk APK, Bash support, and a number of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes.
The full changelog for the TWRP 3.5.1 is as follows:
TWRP 3.5.1 changelog
- Android 9 Branch:
- Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback
- SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff
- SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback
- Android 9 and Android 10 Branches:
- Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback
- TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67
- Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC
- Chinese translation updates – betaxb
- Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy
- add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback
- ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy
- Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid
- Nano support – nebrassy
- Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback
- Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd
- Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67
- Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9
- ORS support to format data – AdrianDC
- Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67
- NL translation updates – ianmacd
- Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87
- Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback
- Restore system root context – bigbiff
- Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback
- Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd
- Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd
TWRP 3.5.1 release is out for most currently supported devices. To download the latest build for your device, visit the official TWRP website from the link below. Alternatively, you can also grab the new builds straight from your device using the official TWRP app available on the Google Play Store.