TWRP 3.6.0 released with support for devices that launched with Android 11

Team Win Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, has been around for several years now and it has grown to become the go-to option for the Android community to replace the stock recovery on their devices with a more advanced and feature-rich substitute. For most users, installing any kind of aftermarket software modification, whether it be a custom ROM, custom kernel, Magisk, or other tool, requires the use of TWRP. The custom recovery is open source and it supports hundreds of devices. Today, the project has been bumped to version 3.6.0, bringing Android 11 support, many improvements in decryption, new features, a whole lot of newly supported devices, and a major change to the way TWRP is installed.

What’s new in TWRP 3.6.0

Up until now, flashing TWRP on a device with A/B partitions requires booting the TWRP image temporarily (using the fastboot boot command) and then installing it permanently using the Install Recovery Ramdisk option. However, the ramdisk can’t be populated on its own in this implementation, as you still need to point it towards the downloaded TWRP image. Going forward, users will be presented with a new Flash Current TWRP option in the Advanced section of the custom recovery. Selecting the option will install the TWRP image you just booted permanently to the device, streamlining the installation process as a whole.

The other change that’s most relevant to power users is the inclusion of two new troubleshooting options related to dynamic partitioning and the virtual A/B partition setup. First, there is this option named Unmap Super Devices that allows you to easily disable all dynamic partitions and unmount them. The second one is called Merge snapshots, which could be handy if you run into an issue with snapshot merges and want to forcefully commit the updates to the dynamic partition. Both of them can be found under the Advanced section of TWRP’s main menu.

Apart from these, TWRP is now fully compatible with devices with factory-installed Android 11. Due to the fact that a major portion of the TWRP codebase has already been rewritten from scratch in this course to support the architectural changes introduced by Google, the project maintainers are hopeful to see a much quicker release process for Android 12.

The full changelog for the TWRP 3.6.0 is as follows:

TWRP 3.6.0 Changelog Android 9 Branch: Fixes SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback Fix building toolbox in android-7.1 – CaptainThrowback Fix bash – Jarl-Penguin

Android 11 Branch: Add support for installation realme/OPPO OTA – Ctapchuk

update custom makefiles to golang modules – bigbiff

sepolicy updates – nebrassy, bigbiff, CaptainThrowback

encryption updates for a11 – bigbiff, micky387, CaptainThrowback

vendor kernel module loader – bigbiff

virtual A/B updates – bigbiff

snapshot merges – bigbiff

repacker warnings – CaptainThrowback

f2fs formatting fixes – systemad

symlink dynamic partitions in bootdevice – Mohd Faraz

Fixes Fix parsing get_args for wiping cache vendor hal fixes – Mohd Faraz fix samsung haptics – soulr344 digest check fixes – epicX ozip decrypt fixes – Ctapchuk Change how blank screen works – Sean hoyt

Android 9 and Android 11 Branches: add num template for PIN input – CaptainThrowback

Ignore A12 XML files binary format – zhenyolka

Add support of A12 keymaster_key_blob files structure – zhenyolka

keymaster restore: warn when pin, password or pattern is enabled – bigbiff

New flashing method for recovery as boot devices:

Advanced > flash current twrp – nebrassy factory wipe and mtp fixes – CaptainThrowback

add indonesian language – Xdisk

update Russian language – Ctapchuk

add canceldecrypt page – CaptainThrowback

copy logcat when copying logs in TWRP – CaptainThrowback

Fixes FBE Encryption fixes – CaptainThrowback repacker fixes for compression – nebrassy exclusion criteria for Fix Recovery Bootloop – CaptainThrowback unmount vendor if not available – LinkBoi00 theme updates – LinkBoi00



Newly Supported Devices

As mentioned earlier, TWRP is available for a plethora of devices, and the roster keeps growing. Besides releasing the new major version, the team has now officially added support for the following smartphones:

Additionally, a handful of devices (listed below) have received new maintainers. This is indeed a good sign for them in terms of prolonged development support.

Download

You can download the latest build of TWRP for your device from the official website linked below. Be sure to check out the XDA sub-forum for your device as the TWRP maintainer(s) may post additional device-specific instructions there when the new build goes live.

Download TWRP for your device

Lastly, be sure to download the official TWRP app from Google Play. The app will alert you when new versions of the custom recovery are available. It’ll also let you download the latest version right from your device.