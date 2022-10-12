TWRP 3.7.0 lands with long-awaited Android 12 support and various other fixes
TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is by far the most popular custom recovery solution in the Android aftermarket development scene. With it, you can flash new custom ROMs, take full data backups, modify protected files, and do much more with your device. The project has been around for years now and supports a wide variety of devices.
The last major TWRP release was announced back in November last year. Nearly a year later, TeamWin is back with another major update: TWRP 3.7.0. Apart from new feature additions, this release adds official support for Android 12.
What’s new in TWRP 3.7.0
The most important change with this release is that TWRP is now developed across three different branches. The newly introduced android-12.1 branch now supports data decryption on devices running Android 12/12L, hence it’s the default target for newer devices. The existing android-11 branch has also received a bunch of features backported from its successor for compatibility reasons. On the other hand, most of the legacy devices can still be built out of the android-9.0 branch.
You can check what branch a device is using by looking at the build version — official builds from the latest branch will have ’12-0′ in the file name.
Notably, TWRP doesn’t have any official support for Android 13 yet, but it is in development.
The full changelog for the TWRP 3.7.0 can be found below:
TWRP 3.7.0 Changelog
Android 12.1 and Android 11 Branches
- MTP error handling for FFS devices – nijel8
- module loading opt-in – CaptainThrowback
- SELINUX missing contexts – CaptainThrowback
- Remove more deprecated code with encrypted backups – CaptainThrowback
- Theme versioning ported to golang – AndroiableDroid
- Python support in TWRP – CaptainThrowback
- Chinese Language updates – bluehomewu
- Exclude /data/extm – sekaicg
- MTP fixes for copying files > 4G – sekaicg
- Configure HW binaries in vendor – bigbiff
- Do not force super volumes RO – me-cafebabe
- Unlock all block partitions in setup – me-cafebabe
- RapidXML bail on binary xml – me-cafebabe
- symlink for logical partition created only when it exists – me-cafebabe
- Theme variables for status bar icons – Yilliee
- Board defined exclusions for backup directories – DarthJabba9
- Polish language updates – kacskrz
- include fastbootd with board variable – me-cafebae
- unlock block devices during zip install – bigbiff
- Mount partitions as RO when updating size – me-cafebabe
- Allow unmap super devices on A only devices – me-cafebabe
- Unlock block partitions before reflashing TWRP
Android 12.1 Branch
- BASH and nano fixes during build – CaptainThrowback
- zip install enhancements – DarthJabba9
- Android 12 Encryption Support – bigbiff
- Dependency fixes for A12 – me-cafebabe
- cryptfs-hw fixes – me-cafebabe
- FDE compatibility – me-cafebabe
- boot-hal 1.2 support – tnakamur
- boot-hal library fixes – CaptainThrowback
- Do not include fastbootd for all devices – me-cafebabe
- kernel module loading – wait for battery sysfs to initialize – sekaicg
- Fix installing a custom theme – sekaicg
- Update handling of XML binary files in android 12 – me-cafebabe
- Skip decryption fix – sekaicg
- Integrated code for ABX xml files – _that and DarthJabba9
Android 11 Branch
- Fix copying sepolicy on devices with no vendor partition – webgeek1234
- set defaults for system_ext partition – me-cafebabe
Android 9 Branch
- Chinese Language updates – bluehomewu
- Polish language updates – kacskrz
- Python support in TWRP for Oreo and above – CaptainThrowback
- keymaster API V1 fixes – bigbiff
Newly supported devices
Apart from the major version bump, the list of officially supported device has also seen some growth. The team has now added support for the following smartphones:
|Device and XDA Forum link
|Device codename and TWRP Portal Link
|Maintainer
|Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
|X00T/X00TD
|HimanshuRaj
|Xiaomi Mi 10
|umi
|0xCAFEBABE
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
|monet
|0xCAFEBABE
|Xiaomi Redmi 3S / 3X (land)
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Standard (prada)
Xiaomi Redmi 4A (rolex)
Xiaomi Redmi 4X (santoni)
Xiaomi Redmi 5A (riva)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A / Y1 Lite (ugglite)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime / Y1 Prime (ugg)
|(Combined) mi8937
|0xCAFEBABE
|Xiaomi Redmi 7A (pine)
Xiaomi Redmi 8 (olive)
Xiaomi Redmi 8A (olivelite)
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual (olivewood)
|(Combined) mi439
|0xCAFEBABE
Additionally, a handful of devices (listed below) have received new maintainers.
|Device and XDA Forum link
|Device codename and TWRP Portal Link
|New Maintainer
|Xiaomi Mi Max 2
|oxygen
|0xCAFEBABE
|Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5
|vince
|0xCAFEBABE
|Xiaomi Redmi 7
|onclite
|0xCAFEBABE
|Xiaomi Redmi K40/Poco F3/Mi 11X
|alioth
|0xCAFEBABE
Download
TWRP 3.7.0 release is out for most currently supported devices. To download the latest build for your device, visit the official TWRP website from the link below. Be sure to check out the XDA sub-forum for your device too, as the TWRP maintainer(s) may post additional device-specific instructions there when the new build goes live.
In case you want to download the official TWRP build without using a PC/Mac, you should check out the official TWRP app. The app will alert you when new versions of the custom recovery are available.
Source: TWRP