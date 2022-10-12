TWRP 3.7.0 lands with long-awaited Android 12 support and various other fixes

TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is by far the most popular custom recovery solution in the Android aftermarket development scene. With it, you can flash new custom ROMs, take full data backups, modify protected files, and do much more with your device. The project has been around for years now and supports a wide variety of devices.

The last major TWRP release was announced back in November last year. Nearly a year later, TeamWin is back with another major update: TWRP 3.7.0. Apart from new feature additions, this release adds official support for Android 12.

What’s new in TWRP 3.7.0

The most important change with this release is that TWRP is now developed across three different branches. The newly introduced android-12.1 branch now supports data decryption on devices running Android 12/12L, hence it’s the default target for newer devices. The existing android-11 branch has also received a bunch of features backported from its successor for compatibility reasons. On the other hand, most of the legacy devices can still be built out of the android-9.0 branch.

You can check what branch a device is using by looking at the build version — official builds from the latest branch will have ’12-0′ in the file name.

Notably, TWRP doesn’t have any official support for Android 13 yet, but it is in development.

The full changelog for the TWRP 3.7.0 can be found below:

TWRP 3.7.0 Changelog Android 12.1 and Android 11 Branches MTP error handling for FFS devices – nijel8

module loading opt-in – CaptainThrowback

SELINUX missing contexts – CaptainThrowback

Remove more deprecated code with encrypted backups – CaptainThrowback

Theme versioning ported to golang – AndroiableDroid

Python support in TWRP – CaptainThrowback

Chinese Language updates – bluehomewu

Exclude /data/extm – sekaicg

MTP fixes for copying files > 4G – sekaicg

Configure HW binaries in vendor – bigbiff

Do not force super volumes RO – me-cafebabe

Unlock all block partitions in setup – me-cafebabe

RapidXML bail on binary xml – me-cafebabe

symlink for logical partition created only when it exists – me-cafebabe

Theme variables for status bar icons – Yilliee

Board defined exclusions for backup directories – DarthJabba9

Polish language updates – kacskrz

include fastbootd with board variable – me-cafebae

unlock block devices during zip install – bigbiff

Mount partitions as RO when updating size – me-cafebabe

Allow unmap super devices on A only devices – me-cafebabe

Unlock block partitions before reflashing TWRP Android 12.1 Branch BASH and nano fixes during build – CaptainThrowback

zip install enhancements – DarthJabba9

Android 12 Encryption Support – bigbiff

Dependency fixes for A12 – me-cafebabe

cryptfs-hw fixes – me-cafebabe

FDE compatibility – me-cafebabe

boot-hal 1.2 support – tnakamur

boot-hal library fixes – CaptainThrowback

Do not include fastbootd for all devices – me-cafebabe

kernel module loading – wait for battery sysfs to initialize – sekaicg

Fix installing a custom theme – sekaicg

Update handling of XML binary files in android 12 – me-cafebabe

Skip decryption fix – sekaicg

Integrated code for ABX xml files – _that and DarthJabba9 Android 11 Branch Fix copying sepolicy on devices with no vendor partition – webgeek1234

set defaults for system_ext partition – me-cafebabe Android 9 Branch Chinese Language updates – bluehomewu

Polish language updates – kacskrz

Python support in TWRP for Oreo and above – CaptainThrowback

keymaster API V1 fixes – bigbiff

Newly supported devices

Apart from the major version bump, the list of officially supported device has also seen some growth. The team has now added support for the following smartphones:

Additionally, a handful of devices (listed below) have received new maintainers.

Download

TWRP 3.7.0 release is out for most currently supported devices. To download the latest build for your device, visit the official TWRP website from the link below. Be sure to check out the XDA sub-forum for your device too, as the TWRP maintainer(s) may post additional device-specific instructions there when the new build goes live.

Download TWRP for your device

In case you want to download the official TWRP build without using a PC/Mac, you should check out the official TWRP app. The app will alert you when new versions of the custom recovery are available.

Source: TWRP